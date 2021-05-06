The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $61.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

