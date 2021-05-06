The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

