The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

SHW stock opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average of $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

