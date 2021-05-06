The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Friday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

