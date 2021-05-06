The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. 1,784,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $104.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.