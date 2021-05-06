The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

BATRB stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.16.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

