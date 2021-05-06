The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Cut by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 272,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

