The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $332.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $223.80 and a 52-week high of $333.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.