The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.
HD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.
HD stock opened at $332.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $223.80 and a 52-week high of $333.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
