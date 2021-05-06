The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.80 and a 12 month high of $333.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.