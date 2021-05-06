The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $187.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $168.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $168.92.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

