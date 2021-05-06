The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.49

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 59046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

