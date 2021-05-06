The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $84,592,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,449,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $186,728,000 after buying an additional 442,079 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

