The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GPS stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The Gap has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $662,347.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock worth $14,821,680. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.