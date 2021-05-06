The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

