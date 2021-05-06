The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Chemours by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

