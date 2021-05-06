The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.59.

SCHW stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

