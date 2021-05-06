The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $295,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,399,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

