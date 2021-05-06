The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.30 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.30, RTT News reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.45. 1,370,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

