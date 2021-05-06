The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,943. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $2.26. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

