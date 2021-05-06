The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Allstate by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.30. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

