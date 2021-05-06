The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $30.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in The AES by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The AES by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth about $430,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The AES by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The AES by 8.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.