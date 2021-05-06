The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

