Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

