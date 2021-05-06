Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.84

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 988542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

