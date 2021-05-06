Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

