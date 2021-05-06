Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 5,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,133. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $120.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

