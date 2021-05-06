Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 579 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 889,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 112,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

