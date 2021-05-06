Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.