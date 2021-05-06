Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.