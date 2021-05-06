TELUS (TU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.