Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $554,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

