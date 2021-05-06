Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.