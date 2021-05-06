Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts all of its wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in an intensely competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, it has a debt burden and is currently reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, the company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider.”

TDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

TDS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,475. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

