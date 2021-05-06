Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.15 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.89 ($0.18). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,605,194 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £16.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.37.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

