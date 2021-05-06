TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

