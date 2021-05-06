Team (NYSE:TISI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. Team has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

