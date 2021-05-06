TD Securities Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRLXF. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Boralex has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

