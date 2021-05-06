TD Securities Boosts Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

