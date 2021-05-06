Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

TGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 3,970,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.