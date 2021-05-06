Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.47 to $1.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.