Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.470-1.570 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.47 to $1.57 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,889. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -426.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.