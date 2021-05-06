Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

TNDM stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

