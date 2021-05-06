Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$811.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

