Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $598.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

