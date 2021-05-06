Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $58.64

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $54.20. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
