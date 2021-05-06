Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $58.64

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $54.20. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

