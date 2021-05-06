T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a $150.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

