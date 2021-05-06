Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $40.36. Systemax shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 1,570 shares.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Systemax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

