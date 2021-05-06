Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYX stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

