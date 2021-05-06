Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,963. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

