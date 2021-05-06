Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $134.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.